Rapper DaBaby Interviewed After Double Shooting Near Miami Beach Restaurant: Police

Rapper DaBaby was among several people being interviewed following a double shooting near a popular restaurant on Miami Beach's Ocean Drive late Monday that left two people hospitalized, police said.

Miami Beach Police officials confirmed that the 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was among the people being interviewed after the shooting.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

NBC 6

The rapper had posted a video on Instagram on Monday of him performing at a private event at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said officers arrived at the scene near 1st Street and Ocean Drive, not far from both the Prime 112 and Prime Italian restaurants, just before midnight and found two people who had been shot.

Both victims, one with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and another who was shot in the leg, were transported to Ryder Trauma Center.

Police said one of the victims was treated and released but the other remained hospitalized Tuesday in critical condition. Their identities weren't released.

Witnesses said they heard a few dozen gunshots, and there were multiple police evidence markers in the middle of the street.

James Dozier, who is visiting Miami Beach with his family, said he had just eaten at Prime 112 before the shooting.

"At first it was like two or three shots, and then a couple seconds later it was like 'pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,' a whole bunch of shooting," Dozier said. "And then you can hear the car zooming down the road. You heard a car like trying to get away."

Officers temporarily closed the MacArthur Causeway as part of the investigation, but it was reopened shortly after several possible subjects in the shooting were detained.

UPDATE: MBPD has several possible subjects detained. pic.twitter.com/caXfYIqAyE — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 1, 2021

No arrests have been made in the shooting, police said. An SUV possibly linked to the investigation was towed from the scene.

Officials did not say if the victims had been eating at either of the restaurants. Police also didn't release any details surrounding the shooting as witnesses were being interviewed in the case.