Rapper Kodak Black appears in federal court in Miami after alleged probation violation

Rapper Kodak Black appeared in federal court in Miami Tuesday after he was taken into custody for allegedly violating probation.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was in handcuffs and chains for his appearance in federal magistrate court.

The rapper had been arrested in Plantation on Dec. 7 on cocaine possession and other charges after authorities said they found him passed out behind the wheel of his Bentley.

In an arrest report, the officer who responded noted that Black's mouth was "full of white powder" which later tested positive for cocaine.

Broward Sheriff's Office Kodak Black in a Broward Sheriff's Office photo from Dec. 7, 2023.

After being released from a Broward jail, Black was taken into federal custody for probation violation.

During his court appearance Tuesday, Black's attorneys asked that he be allowed to attend a 90-day drug treatment program in Arizona.

The attorneys said Black became dependent on Percocet and Oxycodone after he was beaten in a Kentucky prison in 2020.

Authorities opposed the move, noting it was outside the jurisdiction and that probation officers would have no control over what he's doing.

The judge deferred a decision on the program to the judge overseeing Black's case. In the meantime, Black will remain in federal custody.

The most recent arrest is the latest for the 26-year-old rapper who's found himself behind bars in South Florida multiple times in recent years.

Black had previously been arrested on a trespassing charge on New Year's Day in 2022 in Pompano Beach.

In perhaps his most infamous incident, Black had a three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons at a Miami gun store commuted by President Donald Trump on his last day in office in 2020. He had served about half his sentence.