Rapper Rick Ross Keynote Speaker at ‘Black Men Talk Tech' Conference

Another technology conference is coming to South Florida. The "Black Men Talk Tech" Unicorn Ambition Conference is a two-day meeting that focuses on helping up-and-coming tech entrepreneurs with their businesses.

Local rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross is listed as one of the keynote speakers.

The conference is taking place Wednesday, Oct. 20, with the Black Men Talk Tech Health and Wellness Day at the JW Marriott Marquis in Miami.

On day two, Oct. 21, there will be a hybrid event through the "Hopin" virtual platform.

Last year, the conference was only virtual due to COVID-19. The founders of Black Men Talk Tech say they are looking forward to this year's event and connecting with other tech entrepreneurs in person.

“We've definitely had to learn a lot on the fly. I mean, it's truly a founder story to pivot. So we went from having a great first year of a conference in person and just ready to rock it out, then second year in the world stops,” said Evan Leaphart, co-founder of the conference.

Boris Moyston is one of the three founders. He says they kept the same virtual format from last year's conference.

“We're doing the same thing this year, but you know, we see people ... the communities are opening up again, so we wanted to have some ability to facilitate for in-person meeting,” he said.

The Black Men Talk Tech conference is free and open to everyone.