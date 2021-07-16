Rapper SpotemGottem Arrested Inside Aventura Hotel Room by U.S. Marshals

Rapper SpotemGottem, scheduled to perform next weekend at the annual Rolling Loud Festival, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Thursday while inside an Aventura hotel room.

The 19-year-old rapper from Jacksonville, whose real name is Nehemiah Harden, faces several charges including aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and accessory after the fact to a felony.

He was granted an $18,500 bond during a Friday hearing.

Marshals entered Harden’s room, located at the hotel at 20805 Biscayne Boulevard, just before 9:30 a.m. with an arrest warrant.

Harden was laying in bed at the time of his arrest with an AK-47 pistol next to him, according to an arrest report.

The warrant was for a case in June, where Harden allegedly was in a car with several friends when they broke the gate at a parking garage located near 10th Street and Collins Avenue. Harden reportedly pulled out a semi-automatic weapon at a person who tried to stop the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The rapper, who is best known for his 2020 hit single “Beat Box”, is scheduled to perform next weekend at the three-day hip hop music festival at Hard Rock Stadium.