Rapper YNW Melly on trial for double murder: What we've learned so far

The trial of a rising South Florida rapper accused of killing two other aspiring rappers nearly five years ago has been underway for the past three weeks.

Jamell Demons, whose stage name is YNW Melly, is facing two first-degree murder charges in the Oct. 26, 2018 killings of 21-year-old Anthony Williams - known as YNW Sackchaser - and 19-year-old Christopher Phillips - known as YNW Juvi - in Miramar.

Prosecutors have said they'd be seeking the death penalty against Demons. Demons, now 24, has pleaded not guilty.

Here's is what we've learned so far during the course of the trial.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Jamell Demons, or rising rapper YNW Melly, and 20-year-old Cortlen Henry were charged in the 2018 murders of rappers YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. NBC 6’s Amanda Plasencia reports.

Some of the top names in rap music have been a part of trial

Rapper Boosie was on hand for the opening day of the trial on June 12. On June 27, prosecutors introduced text messages between members of the Bloods gang that mentioned several high-profile rappers including Young Thug, French Montana, Juelz Santana and more that accused some of also being members of the gang.

NBC6's Heather Walker reports from Broward County Court as YNW Melly is on trial for a double murder. He has received backlash for his upbeat appearance in court.

See the moment YNW Melly blows a kiss during murder trial — and victim's mom reacts

The "Murder on My Mind" singer had been seen smiling and laughing in court, but what's going viral was the moment where he appears to be praying and then blowing a kiss on June 14.

“He did it a couple times — that wasn’t his first time,” said Leondra Phillips, the mom of one of the victims.

She called the kiss disrespectful.

“I walked out,” she said. “Because, I don’t.. what you praying for? You sitting there like you ain’t got no remorse. Like every time I walk in, you smiling. This ain’t the time for that. This is sad, this case is serious."

NBC6's Heather Walker is live from the Broward County courthouse as she reports on the trial that rapper YNW Melly faces

Detectives determine crime scene was not the result of a drive-by shooting

In court on June 29, Broward Sheriff's Office Sgt. Christopher Williams testified that after he analyzed the case, there was only one shooter and it wasn’t the driver, rather the person sitting in the backseat.

Investigators said the two victims were in an SUV with Demons and Cortlen Henry after leaving a studio session when they were shot and killed. Police said Demons and Henry claimed they were victims of a drive-by shooting. But prosecutors argued that Demons was the shooter and killed his friends from the backseat.