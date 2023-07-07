Thousands of children's bicycles recalled after reports of handlebars detaching

Approximately 84,000 children's bicycles have been recalled by woom Bikes USA, per the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company has received 77 reports of the handlebar and stem on the bikes detaching or loosening, which has resulted in 19 injuries, per the news release. The recall includes all sizes of the woom Original 2018 to 2021 model bikes, which are designed for children between the ages of 18 months and 14 years old.

"Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles and contact woom Bikes USA for a free repair kit," it said in the release. "woom Bikes USA is contacting all known purchasers directly."

The bikes, which were manufactured in the United States and ranged in price from $200 to $530, were sold on woom.com, Amazon and local bicycle stores nationwide from September 2018 through March 2022. An additional 533 bikes were sold in Canada.

The six versions of the recalled bikes include the woom 1 and woom 1 Plus, which are balance bikes, and the woom 2, woom 3, woom 4, woom 5 and woom 6, which are pedal bikes. The bicycles were sold in red, green, blue, purple and yellow colors.