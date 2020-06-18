Record 3,200 New Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Surpasses 85,900 Cases

What to Know Florida set a new record for daily COVID-19 cases Thursday with 3,207

The state's reported total now sits at 85,926, along with 3,061 virus-related deaths

Miami-Dade and Broward have combined for 33,965 COVID-19 cases

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by a daily record of more than 3,200 Thursday, as the state's virus-related deaths grew by more than 40.

With 3,207 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 85,926, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. The state had reported more than 2,600 new cases Wednesday and 2,700 new cases on Tuesday, which had set the record up until Thursday.

Another 43 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 3,061.

Statewide, more than 1,512,300 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.7%. More than 12,500 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.

Thursday marked the 15th consecutive day where new recorded cases topped 1,000.

At least some of the increase reflects expanded testing especially among people who are younger and without symptoms. But the rate of positive tests also has been ticking upward in recent days, raising alarm.

With Thursday's figures, Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 23,854, while Broward's increased to 10,111.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Wednesday that due to a rise in COVID-19 cases there will be increased enforcement to shut down businesses not following rules put in place to safely reopen during the pandemic.

And in the Florida Keys, Monroe County commissioners voted Thursday to make facial coverings mandatory, effective immediately. All employees and customers in businesses and other public places where there is a roof overhead must now wear face coverings over their nose and mouth, according to the new ordinance. Patrons in restaurants and bars are permitted to remove their masks to eat and drink.