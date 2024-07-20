Relax and unwind with these Miami Spa Months specials

Imagine this: you’re getting a deep-tissue massage at one of Miami’s luxury spas as the waves crash on the shore nearby. You inhale eucalyptus and exhale your stress.
Ahhh, I can feel the relaxation now.
And the best part? During Miami Spa Months, you can book these treatments at discounted rates at participating locations. Some will even throw in extra perks, and let you chill at the facilities all day.
Here’s a list of the spas that will give you the biggest bang for your buck (or calm for your coin) from July 1 until Aug. 31, according to the official website of Greater Miami and Miami Beach.
We’re only including treatments at least 50 minutes long at the lowest price point, which is $109. All of these locations offer treatments at higher price points. We list the perks that come with the treatments featured here, but other perks may kick in if you book other treatments.
Also note that gratuity, taxes and upgrades are not included, and some spas will only honor these discounts on select dates. For additional details or help booking, call the spa directly.
Have fun finding your happy place.
Coral Gables
THE SPA AT THE LOEWS IN CORAL GABLES
- Location: 2950 Coconut Grove Drive Coral Gables, FL 33134
- Treatment offerings: Custom Facial, a 50-minute Privai facial.
- Perks: Valet parking and pool access
- Location: 1340 S. Dixie Hwy Suite 110 Coral Gables, FL 33146
- Treatment offerings: Slim + Detox, a 90-minute combination of a 50-minute lymphatic massage and infrared sauna experience
- Perks: Secured parking in the spa’s garage.
Downtown Miami
- Location: 270 Biscayne Blvd Way Miami, FL 33131
- Treatment offerings: Meet Me at Privai Package, a 50-minute Dr. BABOR prescription facial
- Perks: Unlimited complimentary fitness classes on the day of the visit.
- Location: JW Marriott Marquis Miami & Hotel Beaux Arts at 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way
- Treatment offerings: Aromatherapy Facial 30 Minutes + Classic Manicure, an 80-minute combination of a facial and manicure with aromatherapy
- Perks: Discounted valet rate
- Location: 167 NW 25th Street Miami, FL 33127
- Treatment offerings: The Signature Facial, a 50-minute facial featuring light extractions
- Perks: None included.
Brickell
HEALING HANDS MASSAGE & FACIALS - BRICKELL
- Location: 175 SW 7th St. Suite 1712 Miami, FL 33130
- Treatment offerings: 1) The signature 75-minute all-inclusive massage, which the spa says “includes deep tissue, hot stones, therapeutic stretching, aromatherapy, and head/foot massage.” 2) An all-inclusive 75-minute prenatal massage for moms-to-be. 3) Youth Lifting Facial - Hydrafacial, a 75-minute facial.
- Perks: None included.
THE SPA AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL - MIAMI
- Location: Mandarin Oriental, Miami at 500 Brickell Key Drive Miami, FL 33131
- Treatment offerings: Express MO Manicure & Pedicure, an 80-minute spa manicure and pedicure
- Perks: In-house lockers available during treatment and for one hour after. Discounted valet parking is available for $14.
- Location: 2333 Brickell Ave Miami, FL 33129
- Treatment offerings: Level Up Your Bio-Hacking, a 60-minute treatment inside the spa’s “Energy Enhancement System”
- Perks: None included
Coconut Grove
SANA SKIN STUDIO - COCONUT GROVE
- Location: 2810 Oak Ave Coconut Grove, FL 33133
- Treatment offerings: The Signature Facial, a 50-minute facial featuring light extractions
- Perks: None included.
- Location: 7295 NW 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33150
- Treatment offerings: 1) Lash Lift and Brow Lamination Combo, a 50-minute combination of eyebrow lamination and eyelash lift.
- Perks: Complimentary parking, coffee, still and sparkling water
Miami Beach
- Location: 2201 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Treatment offerings: 1) Sole Serenity, a 60-minute foot massage including an aromatic soak, exfoliation and massage in a hydro lounge chair with music. 2) Detox Manicure & Pedicure Combo, a 90-minute spa manicure and pedicure.
- Perks: 30 minutes pre-treatment in the herbal steam room and spa lounge. Free locker use during treatment and for one hour after. Complimentary valet and beach pass (including umbrella and beach chair), subject to weather conditions.
ESENCIA WELLNESS AT NOBU EDEN ROC MIAMI BEACH
- Location: Eden Roc Miami Beach & Nobu Hotel Miami Beach at 4525 Collins Ave. Miami Beach, FL 33140
- Treatment offerings: Endless Summer Manicure & Pedicure, a 70-minute spa manicure and pedicure featuring a soak, massage and glass of bubbly.
- Perks: Access to a sauna, steam room, jacuzzi and cold plunge in gender-separate locker rooms. Participation in a 2 p.m. Japanese tea ceremony in the relaxation room. Access to the co-ed relaxation room, three Eden Roc pools and the beach. Valet parking and adjacent street parking based on availability.
- Location: The Loews Miami Beach Hotel at 1601 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Treatment offerings: Sea Spa Mani/Pedi with Spa Access, a 65-minute spa manicure and pedicure
- Perks: None included.
- Location: Hilton Bentley South Beach at 101 Ocean Drive Suite 405 Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Treatment offerings: Blossom Renewal Facial, a 50-minute facial “ideal for normal to combination skin”
- Perks: Amenities include a jacuzzi, plunge pool, fitness studio, sunbathing sun-terrace, pool and men's and women's saunas.
- Location: 1100 West Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Treatment offerings: Miami Ocean Body Treatment, a 50-minute body wrap experience, which includes a full-body dry brush exfoliation, application of a marine body mask and scalp massage.
- Perks: Discounted valet parking and pool access Monday to Thursday while capacity allows
- Location: 6801 Collins Ave Miami Beach, FL 33141
- Treatment offerings: Choose Your Own Touchless Spa-venture, a 50-minute treatment free of physical contact (e.g. light therapy or wave therapies) of your choice.
- Perks: None included
THE SPA AT THE MIAMI BEACH EDITION
- Location: 2901 Collins Ave Miami Beach, FL 33140
- Treatment offerings: 1) Serene Scalp Wash & Blowout, a 60-minute wash, blowout and head massage. 2) EDITION Manicure & Pedicure, a 75-minute spa manicure and pedicure
- Perks: Valet parking is offered to spa guests for a flat rate of $20 with a spa service of 60 minutes or longer, pending availability.
TIERRA SANTA HEALING HOUSE AT FAENA HOTEL MIAMI BEACH
- Location: 3201 Collins Ave Miami Beach, FL 33140
- Treatment offerings: 1) Om Beauty, a 150-minute experience including a yoga practice, hydrating hair mask and blow dry. 2) Morning Ritual, a 60-minute group yoga class plus access to a hammam and steam room.
- Perks: None included
WELLNESS AT THE NATIONAL HOTEL MIAMI BEACH
- Location: 1677 Collins Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Treatment offerings: Blissful Balance Massage, a 60-minute massage including Deep Tissue, Aromatherapy, Hot Stones, and Stretching.
- Perks: None included