Relax and unwind with these Miami Spa Months specials

Imagine this: you’re getting a deep-tissue massage at one of Miami’s luxury spas as the waves crash on the shore nearby. You inhale eucalyptus and exhale your stress.

Ahhh, I can feel the relaxation now.

And the best part? During Miami Spa Months, you can book these treatments at discounted rates at participating locations. Some will even throw in extra perks, and let you chill at the facilities all day.

Here’s a list of the spas that will give you the biggest bang for your buck (or calm for your coin) from July 1 until Aug. 31, according to the official website of Greater Miami and Miami Beach.

We’re only including treatments at least 50 minutes long at the lowest price point, which is $109. All of these locations offer treatments at higher price points. We list the perks that come with the treatments featured here, but other perks may kick in if you book other treatments.

Also note that gratuity, taxes and upgrades are not included, and some spas will only honor these discounts on select dates. For additional details or help booking, call the spa directly.

Have fun finding your happy place.

Coral Gables

THE SPA AT THE LOEWS IN CORAL GABLES

Location: 2950 Coconut Grove Drive Coral Gables, FL 33134

Treatment offerings: Custom Facial, a 50-minute Privai facial.

Perks: Valet parking and pool access

HYDROLOGY WELLNESS

Location: 1340 S. Dixie Hwy Suite 110 Coral Gables, FL 33146

Treatment offerings: Slim + Detox, a 90-minute combination of a 50-minute lymphatic massage and infrared sauna experience

Perks: Secured parking in the spa’s garage.

Downtown Miami

PRIVAI SPA + FITNESS

Location: 270 Biscayne Blvd Way Miami, FL 33131

Treatment offerings: Meet Me at Privai Package, a 50-minute Dr. BABOR prescription facial

Perks: Unlimited complimentary fitness classes on the day of the visit.

ENLIVEN SPA & SALON

Location: JW Marriott Marquis Miami & Hotel Beaux Arts at 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way

Treatment offerings: Aromatherapy Facial 30 Minutes + Classic Manicure, an 80-minute combination of a facial and manicure with aromatherapy

Perks: Discounted valet rate

SANA SKIN STUDIO - WYNWOOD

Location: 167 NW 25th Street Miami, FL 33127

Treatment offerings: The Signature Facial, a 50-minute facial featuring light extractions

Perks: None included.

Brickell

HEALING HANDS MASSAGE & FACIALS - BRICKELL

Location: 175 SW 7th St. Suite 1712 Miami, FL 33130

Treatment offerings: 1) The signature 75-minute all-inclusive massage, which the spa says “includes deep tissue, hot stones, therapeutic stretching, aromatherapy, and head/foot massage.” 2) An all-inclusive 75-minute prenatal massage for moms-to-be. 3) Youth Lifting Facial - Hydrafacial, a 75-minute facial.

Perks: None included.

THE SPA AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL - MIAMI

Location: Mandarin Oriental, Miami at 500 Brickell Key Drive Miami, FL 33131

Treatment offerings: Express MO Manicure & Pedicure, an 80-minute spa manicure and pedicure

Perks: In-house lockers available during treatment and for one hour after. Discounted valet parking is available for $14.

CENTNER WELLNESS - BRICKELL

Location: 2333 Brickell Ave Miami, FL 33129

Treatment offerings: Level Up Your Bio-Hacking, a 60-minute treatment inside the spa’s “Energy Enhancement System”

Perks: None included

Coconut Grove

SANA SKIN STUDIO - COCONUT GROVE

Location: 2810 Oak Ave Coconut Grove, FL 33133

Treatment offerings: The Signature Facial, a 50-minute facial featuring light extractions

Perks: None included.

SKN ELEMENTS

Location: 7295 NW 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33150

Treatment offerings: 1) Lash Lift and Brow Lamination Combo, a 50-minute combination of eyebrow lamination and eyelash lift.

Perks: Complimentary parking, coffee, still and sparkling water

Miami Beach

AWAY SPA AT W SOUTH BEACH

Location: 2201 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139

Treatment offerings: 1) Sole Serenity, a 60-minute foot massage including an aromatic soak, exfoliation and massage in a hydro lounge chair with music. 2) Detox Manicure & Pedicure Combo, a 90-minute spa manicure and pedicure.

Perks: 30 minutes pre-treatment in the herbal steam room and spa lounge. Free locker use during treatment and for one hour after. Complimentary valet and beach pass (including umbrella and beach chair), subject to weather conditions.

ESENCIA WELLNESS AT NOBU EDEN ROC MIAMI BEACH

Location: Eden Roc Miami Beach & Nobu Hotel Miami Beach at 4525 Collins Ave. Miami Beach, FL 33140

Treatment offerings: Endless Summer Manicure & Pedicure, a 70-minute spa manicure and pedicure featuring a soak, massage and glass of bubbly.

Perks: Access to a sauna, steam room, jacuzzi and cold plunge in gender-separate locker rooms. Participation in a 2 p.m. Japanese tea ceremony in the relaxation room. Access to the co-ed relaxation room, three Eden Roc pools and the beach. Valet parking and adjacent street parking based on availability.

SEA SPA MIAMI

Location: The Loews Miami Beach Hotel at 1601 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139

Treatment offerings: Sea Spa Mani/Pedi with Spa Access, a 65-minute spa manicure and pedicure

Perks: None included.

SPA 101

Location: Hilton Bentley South Beach at 101 Ocean Drive Suite 405 Miami Beach, FL 33139

Treatment offerings: Blossom Renewal Facial, a 50-minute facial “ideal for normal to combination skin”

Perks: Amenities include a jacuzzi, plunge pool, fitness studio, sunbathing sun-terrace, pool and men's and women's saunas.

THE SPA AT BAIA BEACH CLUB

Location: 1100 West Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139

Treatment offerings: Miami Ocean Body Treatment, a 50-minute body wrap experience, which includes a full-body dry brush exfoliation, application of a marine body mask and scalp massage.

Perks: Discounted valet parking and pool access Monday to Thursday while capacity allows

THE SPA AT CARILLON MIAMI

Location: 6801 Collins Ave Miami Beach, FL 33141

Treatment offerings: Choose Your Own Touchless Spa-venture, a 50-minute treatment free of physical contact (e.g. light therapy or wave therapies) of your choice.

Perks: None included

THE SPA AT THE MIAMI BEACH EDITION

Location: 2901 Collins Ave Miami Beach, FL 33140

Treatment offerings: 1) Serene Scalp Wash & Blowout, a 60-minute wash, blowout and head massage. 2) EDITION Manicure & Pedicure, a 75-minute spa manicure and pedicure

Perks: Valet parking is offered to spa guests for a flat rate of $20 with a spa service of 60 minutes or longer, pending availability.

TIERRA SANTA HEALING HOUSE AT FAENA HOTEL MIAMI BEACH

Location: 3201 Collins Ave Miami Beach, FL 33140

Treatment offerings: 1) Om Beauty, a 150-minute experience including a yoga practice, hydrating hair mask and blow dry. 2) Morning Ritual, a 60-minute group yoga class plus access to a hammam and steam room.

Perks: None included

WELLNESS AT THE NATIONAL HOTEL MIAMI BEACH