Relief Efforts Continue in South Florida as Death Toll in Haiti Surpasses 1,200

Much needed help is on it's way to Haiti as the country is left reeling from the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

As the death toll in Haiti climbs, rescuers are in a race against time with Tropical Depression Grace on it's way to the Caribbean nation.

The earthquake left scores of people displaced with many homes leveled or left uninhabitable.

“I see the house shaking. I was in shock. The house shaking and the bed shaking,” said Eliana Voltile, who arrived from Port Au Prince Sunday. "They’re scared because they go through it before and a lot of people died.”

But the areas most affected are south of the country's capital where towns were destroyed and hospitals, already grappling with rising cases of COVID-19, are overwhelmed.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, a Jetblue flight filled with supplies and volunteers already took off for Haiti.

“The first thing you look at are the immediate medical needs and then you can look long term right now getting medical attention to people,” said Dennis Clancey from Team Rubicon.

Among those organizations heading to Haiti is The World Central Kitchen.

More help is set to leave from South Florida in the coming days.