Residents in several Florida cities reel after suspected tornado, storms leave damage, debris

Residents across Florida are getting a first hand look at the damage left behind after a suspected tornado hit Tuesday.

Video from Panama City Beach shows debris littering roadways and even some titled buildings with damage.

And footage from Marianne, Florida showed roofs blown off homes, furniture, fences and debris were strewn about during the height of the storm.

The suspected tornado was just the beginning of what would turn out to be heavy storms across Florida's Panhandle and along the southeast Tuesday.

There were high winds, with some reaching over 50 miles per hour, as well as flooding.

Several deaths have been blamed on the storms.

An 81-year-old woman in Alabama was killed when her mobile home was tossed from its foundation by a suspected tornado. Another person died in North Carolina after a suspected tornado struck a mobile home park. A man died south of Atlanta when a tree fell on his car. In the Midwest, slushy highways led to the deaths of a driver in Wisconsin and another in Michigan following collisions.

The National Weather Service office in Tallahassee planned to send out three tornado survey teams on Wednesday to examine suspected tornado damage in Walton, Bay and Jackson counties in Florida, and two more on Thursday to look at Houston County, Alabama, and Calhoun County, Georgia.

Many areas of Florida remained under flood watches, warnings and advisories early Wednesday amid concerns that streams and rivers were topping their banks.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who gave his State of the State address Tuesday as tornado warnings were active outside the Capitol, issued an executive order to include 49 counties in North Florida under a state of emergency.