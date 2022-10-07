Revelers Ready to Celebrate Annual Miami Carnival Events

For more than three decades, revelers have flocked to South Florida to experience Miami Carnival.

The event spans across Indigenous Peoples Day Weekend with varies festivities each day. Organizers say each year it gets bigger and better.

“Carnival is a big tradition in many Caribbean islands,” said Miami Carnival legal advisor Marlon Hill. “Latin America as well.”

According to Hill, Miami’s Carnival began as a small street parade in Miami Gardens in 1984.

“In the mid 1980’s, the Caribbean immigrant community was just coming into its own,” said Hill. “That’s well over 37 years ago, so the carnival has grown significantly.”

After the Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1965, immigration from the Caribbean grew significantly. The largest populations are now in New York, New England and South Florida.

“They brought their culture with them,” said Hill. “One of the main cultural traditions they brought with them was Carnival.”

Hill said Caribbean Carnival is a celebration of resistance that dates back to the late 18th century and originated in Trinidad and Tobago.

“After slaves were not permitted to participate in mas when the French plantation owners did in Trinidad,” said Hill. “They formed a parallel carnival called ‘Canboulay.’”

Hill said trough music and costume they celebrated their culture.

“It was tied to religion, so it always happens whenever Ash Wednesday and Fat Tuesday do,” said Hill. “The two main days of Carnival are national holidays in Trinidad.”

Soon after it’s origins in Trinidad and Tobago, the festivities spread throughout the West Indies. Then, as the people spread to the United States, so did Carnival.

According to Hill, South Florida is now home to one of the largest multi-day Caribbean carnival celebrations in the United States.

“Carnival is a celebration of life,” said Hill.