Rideshare Driver Among Two Wounded in Shooting in NW Miami-Dade

A rideshare driver and another person were wounded in a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 105th Street and Northwest 8th Avenue.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Officials said two people had ordered a rideshare and when it arrived, another vehicle pulled up and someone started firing at the victims and rideshare car.

One of the victims pulled out a gun and returned fire, and during the exchange of gunfire, the rideshare driver was shot and got out of the car to try to seek cover, officials said.

One of the victims was also shot, and the other victim took the rideshare car to bring the other victim to the hospital, officials said.

Fire rescue responded and brought the rideshare driver to a local hospital.

Officials haven't released any other information.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.