Road Closures Already Underway Ahead of Sunday's Miami Marathon

Roads through downtown Miami have already begun to close ahead of Sunday’s Miami Marathon.

Biscayne Boulevard between SE 2nd Street and NE 2nd Street partially closed starting Friday to allow the implementation of the finish line. The northbound lanes of the boulevard will be closed, implementing a counter flow.

All traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed to the southbound lanes at SE 1st Street until NE 2nd Street where the counter-flow will return traffic patterns to normal.

Saturday starting at 8 a.m., all northbound traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed westbound on SE 2nd Street. Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured at NE 1st street and re-routed west. This will close the Boulevard north and south from NE 1st Street to SE 1st Street.

Road closures for the event will begin Sunday city-wide at 5 a.m. and will re-open at approximately 11 a.m. hours following the tail of the race. Runners will start at the FTX Arena and continue over the MacArthur Causeway to Ocean Drive through the art district and back around through Coconut Grove.

Shortly after the last participant finishes the race, all road closures except for Biscayne Boulevard counter-flow will re-open. Most streets are expected to be reopened and running as usual by 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Biscayne Boulevard counter-flow is estimated to be opened at approximately 5 p.m.

A map of the full course can be viewed here.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.