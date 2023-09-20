Road-rage incident sparked wild shootout in Miami-Dade neighborhood: Police

Three men are facing charges following a wild shootout in broad daylight in a Miami-Dade neighborhood that was caught on camera and that police say was sparked by a road-rage incident.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 18th Avenue and Northwest 64th Street in Gladeview.

Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said two people were standing on a corner when a dark-colored SUV drove by.

Multiple people inside the SUV opened fire and there was a shootout, Zabaleta said.

Surveillance footage showed the SUV rolling down the street with its doors open as multiple people jump out and at least one opens fire with a rifle.

Footage from another angle shows a man standing behind a dumpster before he pulls out a rifle and opens fire on the SUV, which rolls to a stop at the dumpster.

Zabaleta said three people who'd been in the SUV were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

It was learned Wednesday that two men who police said were in the SUV and had opened fire before being shot themselves had been arrested.

Kelvin Henry Jackson and Christopher Green, both 36, are facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and using a firearm while committing a felony, according to arrest reports.

Jackson suffered two gunshot wounds to his left thigh and Green was shot in his left ankle and left knee, the reports said.

According to the reports, one of the men who returned fire on the SUV told detectives he'd been involved in a road rage incident with the SUV in which police were never called.

One of the shooting victims, 30-year-old Delonyte Gause, was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

Gause, who police said was the man behind the dumpster who opened fire, told investigators that he felt his life was in danger after spotting the SUV, the arrest reports said.