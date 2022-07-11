Rolling Loud is Returning to Miami; Here's What You Need to Know

A well-known hip-hop music festival is "rolling" back to Miami later this month.

Each year, Rolling Loud Miami attracts massive crowds of fans, all coming together to enjoy music from their favorite artists in the world of rap and hip-hop music.

Here's everything you need to know about Rolling Loud this year:

When and where is Rolling Loud Miami?

The music festival is set to take place from July 22 to 24 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The event begins at 4 p.m. each day.

Miami is just one of the many cities that Rolling Loud is headed to this year. Others include Toronto and New York City.

Who is performing this year?

The three headliners for the Rolling Loud Miami Festival are Ye on Friday, Future on Saturday, and Kendrick Lamar on Sunday.

Each day there will be additional talent added to the lineup, including artists like 2 Chainz, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, Saweetie, and others.

How much are the tickets and where can I buy them?

Ticket prices for this event vary depending on the kind of ticket you buy. The price per ticket starts at $349 for three days.

To attend Rolling Loud Miami, you must be 16 years or older. To get a VIP ticket, you must be at least 18.

For more information on tickets, click here.

Where can I find parking?

To get to the event, guests can either park their car in a parking lot and walk, use a rideshare app, or take a shuttle bus.

There will be several parking lots at the event, but guests will need to buy a parking pass which can be found here.

The pass must be purchased per day and the passes start at $40. Carpooling is encouraged as it is expected to be a busy event.

Overnight parking will not be allowed. Any car that remains in the parking lot after the event ends will be towed, according to the event's website.

Once guests park, they could either walk to the event or use a rideshare app to get to the Hard Rock.

If you are interested in taking a shuttle to and from the event, you will need to buy a shuttle pass here. Prices range depending on how many days you buy.

There will be four pick-up and drop-off locations for the shuttle:

Broward College : 7200 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, Fl 33024

: 7200 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, Fl 33024 Gulfstream Park : 901 South Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, Fl 33132

: 901 South Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, Fl 33132 Herald Plaza Miami : N. Bayshore Drive & NE 14th St, Miami FL 33132

: N. Bayshore Drive & NE 14th St, Miami FL 33132 Hilton Garden Inn: 14501 Hotel Road, Miramar, FL 33027

The shuttle runs continuously from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. to get to the event. Return shuttles run continuously until 60 minutes after the music ends each night.

You must bring a valid ID and the credit card used to purchase the ticket to show the officials upon your arrival at the shuttle station.

What is the new bag policy?

There is a new bag policy for the 2022 event. Backpacks, purses and bags will not be allowed this year. The only exceptions to the policy are shown below:

All accepted bags must be clear and plastic, and cannot exceed their 12" x 6" x 12" size limit

"For the avoidance of doubt, iridescent, color-tinted, and opalescent bags are NOT allowed; they must be clear," reads the event's website.

Some banned items not allowed inside the event: chairs, noisemakers, aerosol products, chains, drones, flags, and more.

For a full list of banned and allowed products, click here.

What form of ID do I need to bring?

To verify your ticket, event officials are asking guests to bring an unexpired, government-issued ID showing a photo and date of birth, such as a driver's license or passport.

For more information about Rolling Loud Miami 2022, click here.