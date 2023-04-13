Roof Collapses at Business in Fort Lauderdale Amid Heavy Rainfall

A roof collapsed at a business in Fort Lauderdale amid historic rainfall in South Florida.

Aerial footage Thursday showed a large portion of the roof at the building at 3260 Davie Boulevard had collapsed.

The shopping center includes a Winn Dixie grocery store and other shops.

It was unknown if there were any injuries.

The cause of the collapse was also unknown, but it came amid a massive amount of rainfall that was record-setting in some areas of Broward on Wednesday.

Preliminary figures from the National Weather Service showed a record-breaking 25.91 inches of rainfall in Fort Lauderdale.