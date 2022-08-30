Santa's Enchanted Forest Moving to New Location in NW Miami-Dade

Santa's Enchanted Forest is back for the holidays this November — but at a new location organizers say is bigger and better than years past.

After a single season in Hialeah and more than 30 years at Tropical Park, South Florida's popular holiday theme park is moving to northwest Miami-Dade, on a vacant lot near the Palmetto Expressway at 87th and 74th Street.

Organizer Maritza Gutierrez said the location changed once again due to construction in Hialeah.

"It's a whole new design so it's going to be recreated with new trees being planted," Gutierrez said of the new location.

The vacant lot is privately owned and crews were already on-site at the end of August to transform the space into a forest of lights.

The site is near the Medley landfill and a waste-to-energy plant, Gutierrez said that was taken into consideration and doesn't anticipate the smell will be a problem.

The new site is about 40 acres with plenty of room for parking. Like every year, Santa Enchanted Forest promises to feature rides, games, performances and lots of food vendors.

"We are the sound of Christmas. And we are almost there," Gutierrez said.

This is the 39th year for Santa's Enchanted Forest. The grand opening is on Nov. 9.