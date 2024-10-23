‘Savage' and ‘brutal': Video shows Mount Sinai doctor body-slammed by teen

New video shows a teen inside of Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach body-slamming and taking down a doctor earlier this month.

The video released Wednesday allegedly shows 19-year-old Ventura Perez Del Castillo attacking Dr. Steven Silvers, an OBGYN at the hospital, back on Oct. 14.

Perez Del Castillo was arrested and is facing aggravated battery and battery on a medical care professional charges in the incident.

During his bond court appearance last week, Silvers spoke about the incident.

Miami-Dade Corrections Ventura Perez

“I briefly had an interaction with this gentleman, I turned to walk away and he jumped me from the back and beat me," Silvers said.

According to Silvers' son, his father was left with multiple fractures and emotional trauma.

“My father has two displaced fractures in his left sinus. Facial trauma and six facial fractures. Crib reform plate fracture, this is the base of the skull. Three fractures of the collar bone. Fractures of his 4, 5, 6 ribs. He has a concussion and hematoma on his face,” said Brett Silvers.

On the other hand, Perez Del Castillo said the doctor was the aggressor.

"He grabbed my phone," Perez Del Castillo is heard telling police after he body locked and lifted the doctor. "It really wasn’t my intention."

According to investigators, the teen confronted the doctor that morning regarding his online medical reviews.

Perez Del Castillo's mother also told the court her son was upset the doctor had given her opioids during a June procedure.

“Being given a narcotic for me is something like, I can’t have that,” said Carolina Perez, in tears.

Despite defense attorneys seeking some form of release for the teen, Judge Alberto Millian ruled this was a "savage" and "brutal" attack on the doctor and believed the defendant lacked impulse control.

Millian ordered the teen to stay in jail until trial, but he can still request some form of release later down the line.