Scattered storms forecast in South Florida: Track on Doppler 6000

By NBC6

Scattered storms were forecast on Friday in South Florida alongside hot and humid weather.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for northern Broward County and lasted until 3:45 p.m. It impacted areas such as Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Deerfield Beach, Lighthouse Point, Coconut Creek and Parkland, including parts of Palm Beach County, according to the National Weather Service.

Alongside scattered storms, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties were under a heat advisory on Friday.

Storm chances dip ever so slightly into the weekend as temperatures turn even hotter.

