first alert forecast

Scattered Thunderstorms Expected Saturday Afternoon in South Florida

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Independence Day began with quiet weather in the morning, only a stray shower or storm.

Our best rain chances today will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Expect scattered storms with some heavy downpours, especially late afternoon.

After 8 p.m., dry weather should quickly roll back into the area leaving pleasant conditions for any evening plans.

Similar weather is expected Sunday with drier weather in the morning and wetter weather in the afternoon.

Highs both days will be in the lower to mid 90s with feels-like temps around 100°.

Track the weather across South Florida with NBC 6's First Alert Doppler 6000 anytime.

first alert forecastfirst alert weather
