Scattered Weekend Storms in South Florida Before Drier Work Week

South Florida could spend most of its weekend dodging rain drops before the wet weather clears out in time for the work week.
A cold front is now south of the area which means lower humidity will gradually work in Saturday and Sunday on a strong northeast breeze.
Local
There is still enough moisture coming in off the ocean that there could be a few passing thundershowers in the afternoon.
Highs will top out at 85° and there is a high risk for dangerous rip currents at the beach all weekend long. Sunday will be similar with passing thundershowers but humidity on the lower side and a pleasant high of 83°.
Monday will be the driest day coming up before rain chances ramp up for the rest of the week. Rainy season officially begins Saturday.