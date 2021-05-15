first alert weather

Scattered Weekend Storms in South Florida Before Drier Work Week

There is still enough moisture coming in off the ocean that there could be a few passing thundershowers Saturday afternoon

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida could spend most of its weekend dodging rain drops before the wet weather clears out in time for the work week.

A cold front is now south of the area which means lower humidity will gradually work in Saturday and Sunday on a strong northeast breeze.

Local

There is still enough moisture coming in off the ocean that there could be a few passing thundershowers in the afternoon.

Highs will top out at 85° and there is a high risk for dangerous rip currents at the beach all weekend long. Sunday will be similar with passing thundershowers but humidity on the lower side and a pleasant high of 83°.

Monday will be the driest day coming up before rain chances ramp up for the rest of the week. Rainy season officially begins Saturday.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
