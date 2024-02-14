Schools hold moment of reflection to honor Parkland victims 6 years after tragedy

Wednesday marks six years since 17 students and staff were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, and across Broward schools are honoring the victims and survivors.

At Eagle Ridge Elementary School in Coral Springs, students formed in the shape of a heart on the PE field.

Multiple schools - including Coral Springs Middle, Pembroke Lakes Elementary and Fort Lauderdale High - held a moment of reflection in honor of the victims.

Some students at Fort Lauderdale High School also joined in on painting murals to remember the victims.

“I can definitely reflect and see how terrible this event was and I hope nothing like this ever happens again," 12th grader Mya Hauser said.

Jay "Remote" Bellicchi was one of the Wyndoow mural painters who helped the students with the artwork, which contain messages of love and hope.

"You know, some words of encouragement for them and whoever else comes by,” he said. “I’m just really happy to share these words of encouragement for the kids and for everybody."

"It’s hard for us to talk about but bringing fun activities into play and allowing us to focus on happiness instead of sadness makes it a lot easier to talk about," 12th grader Dartamian Torelien said.

The Feb. 14, 2018 shooting claimed the lives of 14 students and three staff members at MSD. The former MSD student responsible for the shooting is serving a life sentence.

The victims of the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“Our hearts and prayers remain with the victims, their families and all those impacted by this tragedy," said Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Peter B. Licata. “We will never forget those who were killed or injured six years ago. Across our District, students and staff are joining together for service projects and activities that focus on positivity, kindness and love in honor of our Fallen Eagles."