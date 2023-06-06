Scooter passenger killed in crash involving box truck in SW Miami-Dade: FHP

A scooter passenger was killed in a crash involving a box truck in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on northbound US-1 at Southwest 137th Avenue.

According to Florida Highway patrol officials, a black scooter, occupied by a driver and passenger, was stopped facing north at the traffic signal on US-1 when a white box truck, also traveling north, was approaching the intersection of Southwest 137th Ave.

The box truck failed to see the scooter and the front of the truck collided with the rear of the scooter, officials said.

Chopper footage showed a large police presence and the truck stuck in the intersection with what appears to be a tarp underneath it.

The passenger, who officials said was an adult Hispanic man, was ejected from the scooter and died on the scene. His identity wasn't released.

The driver of the scooter was treated on the scene for minor injuries and the driver of the box truck did not sustain any injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.