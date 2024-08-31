Search for man who pointed gun at teen during attempted kidnapping in Pompano Beach

The Broward Sheriff's Office has released a sketch of a man who they say attempted to kidnap a 15-year-old girl and pointed a gun at her while she was walking to school in Pompano Beach.

The incident happened at around 6:45 p.m. Thursday near the 200 block of Northwest 12th Court, authorities said.

The teen told deputies that a man in a gray sedan stopped and ordered her to get into his vehicle, BSO said. She declined and kept on walking.

The man kept driving beside her and pointed a firearm at her, demanding her to get inside the car. The teen quickly ran away and reported the incident, and then the man drove away eastbound.

Surveillance video shows the girl walking to school and also captures the man's vehicle following her and then fleeing.

The man was described as being between 20 and 35 years old, with facial hair, and wearing a white tank top and black gym shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at at 954-493-TIPS (8477).