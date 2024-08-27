Search for man, woman who took off after personal watercraft crash near North Bay Village

Officers are searching for a pair who took off after a two-vessel crash on the water near North Bay Village on Monday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Two personal watercrafts (PWC) were near the 79th Street Causeway when they collided around 6 p.m., an FWC spokesperson stated.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene on Monday evening where a damaged vessel was spotted, along with police boats nearby.

The FWC confirmed that a man on one of the vessels was ejected into the water and later taken to a hospital due to his injuries. His condition and identity have not been released.

Meanwhile, a man and woman on the other vessel – which was yellow or neon yellow – left the area, according to the FWC.

Investigators said the woman was wearing a cheetah-print bathing suit.

The FWC is now trying to track down these two people, who left the scene of the crash, and are asking anyone with information or possible video to contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.