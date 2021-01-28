Miami-Dade County

Search Is On for Miami Inmate Released From Jail By Mistake

Authorities are searching for a 52-year-old inmate who was mistakenly released from jail in Miami.

Eduardo Cabana was freed “in error" on Monday, which was also his birthday, the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department said.

Jail officials said they don't know how the error occurred, the Miami Herald reported.

Cabana was in jail on multiple charges, including obstruction by a disguised person, shooting or throwing a deadly missile and criminal mischief. He was also being held without bond on a probation warrant, records show.

The agency is hoping to find Cabana as quickly as possible, spokesman Juan Diasgranados said in a statement. An investigation into his early release is continuing.

State criminal records show Cabana has previously faced charges including robbery with a firearm, burglary and purchasing or selling cocaine.

Anyone who sees Cabana should call 911, the agency said.

