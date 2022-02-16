Search on For Suspect in Miami Beach Bank Robbery

Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a Miami Beach bank Wednesday.

The robbery happened at the TD Bank at 930 W. 41st Street.

Miami Beach Police said officers responded and set up a perimeter, and were working with the FBI's South Florida Violent crimes Task Force to find the suspect.

POLICE: Avoid the area of 22 to 23 Street between Collins Avenue and Liberty Avenue due to an active police investigation. pic.twitter.com/Tif924rJGK — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 16, 2022

No injuries were reported in the robbery, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

