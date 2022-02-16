Miami Beach

Search on For Suspect in Miami Beach Bank Robbery

By NBC 6

Miami Beach Police

Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a Miami Beach bank Wednesday.

The robbery happened at the TD Bank at 930 W. 41st Street.

Miami Beach Police said officers responded and set up a perimeter, and were working with the FBI's South Florida Violent crimes Task Force to find the suspect.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

