Search underway for crewmember who went overboard from MSC cruise ship that left Miami

A search was underway Wednesday for a cruise ship crewmember who went overboard near Puerto Rico from a boat that left from Miami.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said they're searching for the crewmember believed to have fallen overboard from the MSC Seascape in the Atlantic Ocean north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

#Breaking @USCG crews are searching for a 30 year-old male crew member believed to have fallen overboard from the MSC Seascape north of #Aguadilla, #PuertoRico, Tuesday evening. #SAR #USCG



Read more here: https://t.co/uOmxdTguKZ — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 15, 2023

The 30-year-old man of Indian nationality was reportedly observed going overboard about 80-feet from the bow of the cruise ship from a height of approximately 32 feet above the water shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The ship had previously left Miami and was enroute from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

The cruise ship reported throwing a lifeline and three life rings with the cruise ship’s name on them and launched the cruise ship rescue boat to search.

The Coast Guard also sent a helicopter and two ships to the area to search for the man.

The Coast Guard helicopter reported finding the three life rings in the search area around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The MSC Seascape continued its voyage to Dominican Republic after being released from the search.