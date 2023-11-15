Puerto Rico

Search underway for crewmember who went overboard from MSC cruise ship that left Miami

U.S. Coast Guard officials said they're searching for the crewmember believed to have fallen overboard from the MSC Seascape in the Atlantic Ocean north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico

By Brian Hamacher

A search was underway Wednesday for a cruise ship crewmember who went overboard near Puerto Rico from a boat that left from Miami.

The 30-year-old man of Indian nationality was reportedly observed going overboard about 80-feet from the bow of the cruise ship from a height of approximately 32 feet above the water shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

The ship had previously left Miami and was enroute from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

The cruise ship reported throwing a lifeline and three life rings with the cruise ship’s name on them and launched the cruise ship rescue boat to search.

The Coast Guard also sent a helicopter and two ships to the area to search for the man.

The Coast Guard helicopter reported finding the three life rings in the search area around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The MSC Seascape continued its voyage to Dominican Republic after being released from the search.

