Security Guard Who Fatally Shot Man at Hollywood Publix Turns Himself in

After a man was fatally shot by a security guard at a Publix supermarket in Hollywood last week, the guard turned himself in to the police on Saturday.

On Friday, June 10 at approximately 10:04 p.m., Hollywood police responded to the Publix located at 1740 Polk Street in reference to a 911 call regarding a security guard that shot an individual.

At the scene, officers rendered aid before fire rescue transported the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and security guard knew each other prior to the incident.

An arrest warrant for one count of manslaughter with a firearm was issued for the arrest of the security guard, Andre Grey.

On Saturday, June 18, Grey turned himself in at the Broward County Main Jail.