deadly shooting

Security Guard Who Fatally Shot Man at Hollywood Publix Turns Himself in

Andre Grey turned himself in on Saturday at the Broward County Main Jail

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a man was fatally shot by a security guard at a Publix supermarket in Hollywood last week, the guard turned himself in to the police on Saturday.

On Friday, June 10 at approximately 10:04 p.m., Hollywood police responded to the Publix located at 1740 Polk Street in reference to a 911 call regarding a security guard that shot an individual.

At the scene, officers rendered aid before fire rescue transported the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and security guard knew each other prior to the incident.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An arrest warrant for one count of manslaughter with a firearm was issued for the arrest of the security guard, Andre Grey.

On Saturday, June 18, Grey turned himself in at the Broward County Main Jail.

This article tagged under:

deadly shootingHollywoodsecurity guardPublixandre grey
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us