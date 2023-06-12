Security increased near federal courthouse in Miami ahead of Trump's indictment hearing

Authorities spent the day Monday securing the federal courthouse in Miami ahead of former president Donald Trump's history-making indictment hearing.

Miami City leaders, including the Police Chief and the Mayor, spoke about security and efforts to keep the peace at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse and the surrounding area.

While they didn’t share specifics on the security plans, they said they’ve been preparing for this from the moment they learned about the indictment.

Chief Morales said they’re ready whether 5,000 or 50,000 people show up on Tuesday.

There has been an increased police presence around the courthouse. There are multiple agencies on the ground including Department of Homeland Security Officials.

Mayor Suarez says it will be similar to how the city handled the George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020.

“In that moment, that case, we had a curfew we implemented,” said Suarez. “We had a variety of different resources we used that I thought were different than other cities in America, and they allowed us to de-escalate without creating incidents, so I think we will be able to use those tactics again.”

Miami-County leaders say they’re ready to assist if necessary.