Seminole Tribe's mobile sports betting app now available to all Floridians

The Seminole Tribe's mobile sports betting app has fully launched and is now available to all Floridians, the tribe announced Tuesday.

Hard Rock Bet had a limited launch in November to existing customers from its previous brief launch in 2021, as well as to new customers on a waitlist.

The full launch comes amid two lawsuits filed by betting companies seeking to halt the tribe's sports betting.

One lawsuit has been presented to the Florida Supreme Court, the other to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an attempt to block implementation of a deal, otherwise known as the Gaming Compact, which allows the tribe to offer online sports betting, craps and roulette.

The tribe had previously announced that in-person sports betting would return on Dec. 7 at all three Seminole Casinos in South Florida.

In 2021, an online sports betting app was launched for 34 days before shutting down due to the legal challenges.