Seniors at Miami Beach condo without air conditioning for weeks

A Miami Beach condominium building for seniors has been without air conditioning for the past few weeks.

Residents at Council Towers South on Collins Avenue said the air conditioning has been out for about a month.

Resident Maria Ramirez Fernandez said management went door-to-door, offering to take residents to a hotel or provide fans or give them transportation to a relative's home.

NBC6 reached out to Elderly Housing Development & Operations Corporation, which runs the building. Miami Beach officials said they were aware of the issue.

"Their central A/C system is partially operating for the inside of units, but they are still repairing the system in the common areas," the city said in a statement. "They have installed two portable HVAC units in the hallways of floors 3-12."

Elderly Housing Development & Operations Corporation is also working with the contractor and Florida Power and Light to install a new HVAC system by next week.