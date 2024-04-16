Serial Miami Beach burglar accused of holding commissioner at gunpoint arrested: Police

A serial burglary suspect accused of holding a Miami Beach commissioner at gunpoint has been arrested, police said.

Christopher Pitre, 35, was booked into jail early Tuesday on multiple charges including aggravated assault with a firearm, armed burglary, burglary, petty theft, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Christopher Pitre

Police believe Pitre is responsible for multiple burglaries, thefts and other crimes in Miami Beach.

According to arrest reports, Pitre is responsible for a March 17 incident where he was caught on camera stealing a bike at a garage in the 1800 block of Purdy Avenue.

On March 20, he allegedly stole an eBike at a condo in the 2600 block of Collins Avenue, the reports said.

Multiple car burglaries and thefts Pitre is allegedly behind happened at the Maison Grande Condominium at 6039 Collins Avenue, including the theft of a vehicle on April 8, the reports said.

Pitre is also accused of holding Miami Beach City Commissioner Joe Magazine at gunpoint at a parking garage back on April 11 in an incident that was captured by surveillance cameras.

According to the arrest reports, a flyer was released on April 11 that showed a suspect who was captured on surveillance video and was wanted for burglarizing multiple vehicles.

On Monday night, a Miami Beach officer spotted Pitre, who matched the description of the man on the flyer.

The officer stopped Pitre, who had a loaded handgun in his waistband, along with multiple driver's licenses and social security cards belonging to other people, the reports said.

A records check showed Pitre is also a convicted felon out of Texas and listed as a habitual burglary offender, the reports said.

Officials said detectives were able to get a full confession from Pitre.

"Christopher Pitre's apprehension underscores the effectiveness of our law enforcement strategies and the dedication of our officers to keeping our streets safe," Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones said in a statement. "We will continue to work tirelessly to identify and apprehend individuals who threaten the safety and security of our community."

Pitre was being held without bond Tuesday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

"Truly commendable work demonstrated by the Miami Beach Police Department in quickly and efficiently capturing this highly dangerous individual," Magazine said in a statement. "I am grateful for their unwavering commitment to ensuring our safety and invaluable contribution to making Miami Beach a safer place for all of us."