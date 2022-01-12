Several Men Arrested, Including Injured Driver, After Lauderdale Lakes Shooting

​​Several people were arrested in connection with a shooting that sent one of the suspects to the hospital Tuesday in Lauderdale Lakes.

Deputies responded at around 12:45 p.m. in the area of North State Road 7 and Northwest 36th Street in Lauderdale Lakes, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Michael Roberts, 34, was found at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries from being shot, authorities said.

Detectives found Zhante Brown, 24; Darreyl Kimble, 27; and Joshua Gonzalez, 19, shot at Roberts after Roberts robbed Gonzalez at gunpoint following a "narcotics-related incident."

Witnesses had told NBC 6 it appeared to be a case of road rage and that the suspects had used "big guns."

The four men were arrested and face several charges. Brown, Gonzalez and Kimble were all charged with attempted felony murder, and Kimble faces additional charges of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and probation violation.

Additionally, Roberts is accused of possessing a stolen gun and faces charges of robbery, grand theft and possessing a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon.

