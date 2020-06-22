first alert forecast

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Broward County

A calmer weather pattern continued on Monday in South Florida with thunderstorms limited mostly to the Everglades.

While Miami-Dade and Broward counties were both included in Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, that is only because parts of the warned area clipped completely rural and unpopulated portions of the counties, and were therefore irrelevant to our audience.

Tuesday brings another chance of mainly inland thunderstorms from mid-afternoon and into the early evening.

Some of our western bedroom communities could be included.

But rain chances will continue to trend down Wednesday as the steering winds shift.

A not-so-thick part of the cloud of Saharan dust crossing the Antilles will also enter our area, most noticeable in the Florida Keys.

Temperatures will be hot, reaching the low to mid 90s daily.

