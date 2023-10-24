‘She's dead': Hialeah 13-year-old who stabbed mother to death heard in new 911 call

A 13-year-old boy accused of stabbing his mother to death in their Hialeah apartment is heard speaking with a police dispatcher shortly after the killing in a new 911 call released Tuesday.

The fatal stabbing happened back on Oct. 12 at an apartment at 211 West 79th Place.

Hialeah Police said the teen stabbed his 39-year-old mother to death in her bedroom next to a crib where the woman's newborn baby was sleeping.

The heavily redacted 911 call released Tuesday details the moments when the teen reported the killing.

At various points in the call, the dispatcher is heard asking the teen why he killed his mom, and the teen's responses are redacted.

"You stabbed her neck? Ok, where else did you stab her other than cutting her neck?" the dispatcher asks at one point.

After learning that the teen had stabbed his mother, the dispatcher asks about the newborn.

"Where is your sister?" she asks.

"She's in the crib sleeping," the teen replies.

"How old is your sister?" the dispatcher asks.

"She's only like a week old," he responds.

"And you didn't touch her?" the dispatcher asks.

"No, I did not touch her, I didn't want to touch my sister," the teen responds.

In the call, the teen doesn't know the address of the apartment and spends several minutes searching for an envelope with the address on it, as the dispatcher attempts to get more information.

"I need to know if your mom is breathing," she asks.

"She's dead miss," the teen responds.

The teen tells the dispatcher he put the knife he used in his room, and says he grabbed one of his stepfather's guns.

"I was gonna shoot myself but I didn't want to, I didn't want to," the teen says. "I loaded it, I pulled back the slide, but I did not shoot."

Later in the call, the dispatcher again asks if the teen's mother is ok.

"I need to know, do you think we can help your mom?" the dispatcher asks.

"Miss, she's dead," the teen responds, later telling the dispatcher, "I have more family members, they can take care of my sister."

The teen also tells the dispatcher he took photos of the killing and sent them to friends.

"I took pictures and I told my friends about it, is that bad?" the teen asks.

"You sent pictures to your friends of what you did?" the dispatcher responds.

"Yeah," the teen says, adding that he sent them to an online friend who he plays video games with.

"I didn't delete the pictures off my phone but I sent them to him, and I told him that I was sorry," the teen says.

Police said the baby is the teen's half-sister and said the mother's husband, the teen's stepfather, is a truck driver who was out of the state when the killing happened but was on his way back home.

In the 911 call, the teen tells the dispatcher that the stepfather is trying to call him and calling his mother's phone.

"I'm really sad, I'm really sad," the teen says.

Officers arrive at the apartment and start knocking on the door, and the teen begins to get scared.

"Miss, are they gonna kill me?" he asks.

"No, we're here to help you, we're gonna help your family," the dispatcher responds, before officers are heard taking the teen into custody.

Cellphone video shows the moments Hialeah police took a teen accused of fatally stabbing his mother into custody. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports

Police said the baby was found unharmed in the crib next to the body of the mother, who was found dead from multiple stab wounds.

Neighbors identified the woman as Irina Garcia, and said she had just given birth to the baby days earlier.

The teen, an 8th grader at iMater Academy in Hialeah, was expected to face a second-degree murder charge, possibly as an adult.

"We're hearing from family that he was a good kid, honor roll student at school, there's no history of mental health," Hialeah Police spokesman Eddie Rodriguez said after the killing. "This is heartbreaking, I never would have imagined something like this, a 13-year-old child taking his mother's life. It's a very sad story."