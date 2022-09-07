Shooters Restaurant Shooting Suspect Dies After He's Found Unresponsive in Jail Cell

The suspect in a fatal shooting at a popular waterfront restaurant in Fort Lauderdale earlier this year has died after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Detention deputies found 33-year-old Angel Candelaria unresponsive in his cell at the Main Jail in the early morning hours of Aug. 31, officials said in a statement.

Candelaria was transported to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment and was pronounced dead later that morning.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident and the Broward Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause and manner of death, officials said.

Candelaria was facing a first-degree murder charge in the March 15 shooting of 35-year-old Jordan Siddiq at Shooters Waterfront.

Police said Candelaria was a former employee of the restaurant and Siqqiq was a server there, and the two had been involved in some sort of dispute.

According to an arrest report, Siddiq had shown up for his shift at the restaurant and a short time later Candelaria arrived at the restaurant and sat at the outside bar.

Surveillance video from the restaurant showed Candelaria confront Siddiq near the bar and the two engaged in a conversation for several minutes before Candelaria suddenly pulled out a handgun and shot Siddiq once, the report said.

Candelaria started to walk away but turned around and walked back and shot Siddiq a second time before walking out of the restaurant, the report said.

Siddiq was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Fort Lauderdale Police SWAT officers spotted Candelaria riding a bicycle about two hours later and he was taken into custody at a parking garage on E. Commercial Boulevard, the report said.

While Candelaria was in custody in the back of a police patrol car, he made a phone call on his Apple watch to another man, the report said.

"I'm going to jail bro," Candelaria told the man, according to the report. "I'm sittin' in a cop car right now, I'm talking to you on my watch off of me, they forgot to take my watch off me."

After that call, Candelaria called his ex-girlfriend on the watch, the report said.

"I love you to death," he told her, according to the report.

Friends of Siddiq said they believe the shooting may have had something to do with the ex-girlfriend.

Candelaria had been held without bond while he was awaiting trial.