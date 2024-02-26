1 shot, 1 stabbed after altercation escalates at Margate home

One person was shot and another person was stabbed following an altercation in Margate on Monday.

The incident reportedly took place at a home along NW 4th Place, after an altercation escalated.

Police responded to the scene before one patient was transported to Broward Health North while another was treated at the scene.

At least one person was detained in connection to the incident, but what led up to the altercation remains unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.