Shooting in downtown Miami injures man, sends crowd scrambling for cover

A shooting in downtown Miami left a man injured and sent a crowd of people scrambling for cover Thursday night.

Miami Police said they responded at around 7 p.m. to the 1300 block of Northeast Miami Court, where they found casings and blood at the scene.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the arm and was transported to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

The shooting happened in Miami's Arts District near the Adrienne Arsht Center. A witness told NBC6 that dozens of people scrambled after seeing someone with a gun.

Further details were not available.