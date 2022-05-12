Shoplifters Set Fire in Fort Lauderdale Target to Create Distraction: Cops

Police are searching for four shoplifting suspects who they say set a fire inside a Fort Lauderdale Target store to create a distraction.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers and fire rescue crews responded to reports of a small fire at the Target at 3200 North Federal Highway just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

It was quickly discovered that the fire, which was in the clothing department, was set intentionally as a distraction by the shoplifters.

The four suspects, two men and two women, fled the store with merchandise, police said.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-828-6089.