SW Miami-Dade Popeyes Restaurant Set on Fire After Burglary Attempt: Police

Police are investigating an early morning fire at a southwest Miami-Dade fast food restaurant after what they believe was a burglary attempt.

Crews responded to the location at 6800 Southwest 8th Street just after 5 a.m. following reports of a fire in the building.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was able to put out the fire shortly after arriving. Once the fire was extinguished, Miami-Dade Police investigators discovered the restaurant had been burglarized.

Police did not say how much damage the building suffered or release any details on the burglary.

