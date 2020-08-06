Showers Become More Scattered, Heat Remains High Thursday in South Florida

South Florida may be getting a slight reprieve from the heavy rain that came earlier this week in the area, but the area will still be dealing with the oppressive heat Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast, but coverage won't be as widespread as Wednesday. Most activity will be focused inland but we will keep a 40% chance rain through the afternoon.

Highs end up in the low 90s with humidity remaining oppressive.

Drier skies are on the way with just widely scattered rain expected Friday and lasting into the weekend. Any rain that we do see by then will be confined to the overnight and early morning hours.

Bright skies and warm temperatures will be around for your Saturday & Sunday.