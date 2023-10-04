Broward

6 kids hospitalized after ingesting cannabis-infused candy at Lauderhill Boys & Girls Club

Police said there were no concerns for the children's health and all parents were notified.

By Lorena Inclán and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Six children were taken to the hospital from the Boys & Girls Club in Lauderhill Wednesday after ingesting candy that was infused with cannabis, officials said.

Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to the club at 5455 Northwest 19th Street three times between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. in reference to eight kids who ingested the candy gummies.

The children were all between the ages of 6 and 8.

Six children were transported to Broward Health and Florida Medical Center in stable condition, Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials said. The two other kids were released on scene to their parents.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police said there were no concerns for the children's health and all parents were notified.

The Boys & Girls Club of Broward County released a statement Wednesday night saying it was aware of the incident and that staff immediately contacted local authorities.

"The safety and protection of the young people we serve is always our absolute highest priority, and we take any situation that might impact their well-being very seriously," the club said in a statement. "Our commitment to our Club youth, their families, and our community is unwavering."

Local

Miami Gardens 17 mins ago

‘Heartbroken' family of Miami Gardens teen killed riding bike to school calls for change

Miami-Dade County 1 hour ago

Miami man accused of sex battery, robbery after women thought his SUV was their Uber: Police

A representative of the club later confirmed that the cannabis-infused gummies were brought in by one of the kids involved and shared with the other children.

The representative said three of the children were doing okay and back at the club, and they're still waiting to hear from the rest.

Check back with NBC6 for updates

This article tagged under:

Broward
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us