Six-vehicle crash leaves one dead and all southbound I-95 lanes closed for hours

A fatal multi-vehicle traffic crash, that involved six cars and left one person dead as well as several injured, occurred Sunday morning at around 4am on Southbound Interstate 95 (State Road 9) north of State Road 84 (Marina Mile Boulevard) within city limits of Fort Lauderdale, Broward County.

According to a crash report from FHP, all southbound Interstate 95 was still closed as of 9:30 AM. Traffic was being diverted to Interstate 595.

The crash started when a 2019 red Kia Forte sedan failed to maintain control as it began to travel in a southeasterly direction and collided with the concrete median.

A second vehicle could not avoid the red Kia Forte and collided.

The driver of another car, a 23-year-old woman from Miami, stopped her car and exited to render aid.

Two more cars traveling south then crashed against the stopped car, hitting the driver that was helping the victims of the initial crash. The person was pronounced deceased on scene and her next of kin has been informed.

A sixth car also crash with the pile up.

A total of six cars and eight people were involved in this crash, resulting in one death, three injured that were transported to Broward Health and four people with no reported injuries.

The patients transported with incapacitating injuries include a seven-year-old child.