Broward County

Six-vehicle crash leaves one dead and all southbound I-95 lanes closed for hours

A multi-vehicle crash occurred Sunday morning in Broward County on I-95 South, at Exit 25.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fatal multi-vehicle traffic crash, that involved six cars and left one person dead as well as several injured, occurred Sunday morning at around 4am on Southbound Interstate 95 (State Road 9) north of State Road 84 (Marina Mile Boulevard) within city limits of Fort Lauderdale, Broward County.

According to a crash report from FHP, all southbound Interstate 95 was still closed as of 9:30 AM. Traffic was being diverted to Interstate 595.

The crash started when a 2019 red Kia Forte sedan failed to maintain control as it began to travel in a southeasterly direction and collided with the concrete median.

A second vehicle could not avoid the red Kia Forte and collided.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The driver of another car, a 23-year-old woman from Miami, stopped her car and exited to render aid.

Two more cars traveling south then crashed against the stopped car, hitting the driver that was helping the victims of the initial crash. The person was pronounced deceased on scene and her next of kin has been informed.

A sixth car also crash with the pile up.

Local

Jimmy Butler 40 mins ago

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler takes leave of absence over family matter

Florida 4 hours ago

Florida ranks third on list of states where consumers are adding the most debt

A total of six cars and eight people were involved in this crash, resulting in one death, three injured that were transported to Broward Health and four people with no reported injuries.

The patients transported with incapacitating injuries include a seven-year-old child.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyFort Lauderdalefatal crashI-95
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us