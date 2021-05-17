Slain 6-Year-Old's Family, Miami-Dade State Attorney Plead for Clues in Shooting

The family of a 6-year-old girl who was shot and killed while leaving a friend's birthday party in January is speaking out together with the Miami-Dade State Attorney to ask for the public's help in solving the tragedy.
Family members of Chassidy Saunders, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo were expected to speak at a Monday afternoon news conference to discuss the case.
Saunders and two adults were shot back on Jan. 16 outside a home near the intersection of Northwest 6th Place and 55th Street.
The two adults survived but Saunders died from her injuries.
No arrests have been made.