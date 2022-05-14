Haulover Inlet Bridge

Small Aircraft on Fire After Crashing on Bridge in Miami

At least two people were hospitalized when a small aircraft caught fire after crashing onto a bridge in Miami Saturday afternoon

By NBC 6

At least two people were hospitalized when a small aircraft caught fire after crashing onto a bridge in Miami Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the Haulover Inlet Bridge near 10800 Collins Avenue.

The two victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center with burn injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

There are reports of fire still on the bridge.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Haulover Inlet Bridgebridgeaircraft downHauloverplane down
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us