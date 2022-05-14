Small Aircraft on Fire After Crashing on Bridge in Miami

At least two people were hospitalized when a small aircraft caught fire after crashing onto a bridge in Miami Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the Haulover Inlet Bridge near 10800 Collins Avenue.

The two victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center with burn injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

There are reports of fire still on the bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.