Small plane makes emergency landing on roadway in Parkland

A small plane made an emergency landing on a roadway Monday afternoon in Parkland, fire officials said.

The plane landed on the roadway at Nob Hill Road and Hillsboro Boulevard.

Two people were inside the plane and no injuries were reported, according to Coral Springs Fire officials.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a bright green Cessna on the grassy median between the sidewalk and the road.

It's unclear how the plane ended up on the roadway.

Traffic is shut down east of Nob Hill Road until further notice.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨Hillsboro Blvd. is shut down just east of Nob Hill Road in Parkland until further notice. An investigation is under way due to a small plane landing. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes. Media may contact @CoralSpringsFD for info. — Broward Sheriff's Office Parkland District (@bsoparkland) February 5, 2024

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.