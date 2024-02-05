Parkland

Small plane makes emergency landing on roadway in Parkland

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A small plane made an emergency landing on a roadway Monday afternoon in Parkland, fire officials said.

The plane landed on the roadway at Nob Hill Road and Hillsboro Boulevard.

Two people were inside the plane and no injuries were reported, according to Coral Springs Fire officials.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a bright green Cessna on the grassy median between the sidewalk and the road.

It's unclear how the plane ended up on the roadway.

Traffic is shut down east of Nob Hill Road until further notice.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

