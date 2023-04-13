Social Media Users Share Wild Videos of Historic Flooding Across South Florida

"Broward County" and "Fort Lauderdale" were trending topics on social media Thursday as users documented their experiences with the historic levels of rainfall throughout South Florida.
Here are some of the viral videos posted across platforms like Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.
One Twitter user posted this video showing the water threatening to enter his wife's place of work in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Another video shows cars submerged on the roads in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday night, resulting in the driver getting stuck.
The city is currently under a state of emergency, as declared by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLOODING IN SOUTH FLORIDA
After being stuck at Fort Lauderdale International Airport for six hours, this TikTok user finally got out — only to find cars submerged in the floodwaters.
Some people abandoned their cars on the road due to the undrivable conditions in downtown Fort Lauderdale, as seen in this TikTok video.
Some South Florida residents had to try swimming, kayaking and paddleboarding to be able to move across the knee-deep water in their neighborhoods.
Dania Beach is another one of the affected areas. This Twitter user was driving around and took video of the lakes and canals during his commute overflowing.
The rain in Downtown Fort Lauderdale subsided Thursday, and this user shows the aftermath of Las Olas after the floods.