Rescue Operations Underway in Flooded Fort Lauderdale Neighborhoods

Fire rescue crews were responding to people trapped in homes in Broward County Thursday after a historic weather event inundated neighborhoods in Fort Lauderdale and elsewhere.

Using high-water vehicles and boats, rescue crews worked their way through floodwaters to reach stranded residents.

In one case, an NBC6 camera captured an elderly couple being rescued from their residence.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

There was also a report of a woman and her two children who had to be rescued after they had to take refuge in their attic to escape the floodwaters.

Other people had to be rescued from vehicles that became stalled on flooded roadways.

Video courtesy of Sean Banks and Clean Sole Visuals shows the torrential amount of water after Wednesday's storms.

Dozens of vehicles could be seen stuck in several feet of water in some of the hardest hit areas.

Rescue crews were bringing the residents who escaped floodwaters to a Red Cross assistance area on State Road 84.

The Red Cross later announced that they were opening an emergency assistance shelter at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale to help anyone impacted by the flooding.

National Weather Service officials said South Florida received a "prolific" amount of rain Wednesday, with the highest amounts of over 20 inches in coastal Broward.