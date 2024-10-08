Some Milton evacuees from Florida's Gulf coast riding out storm in Miami

Some residents along Florida's Gulf coast who are having to evacuate due to Hurricane Milton will be riding out the storm in Miami.

From her laptop to clothes to important documents, Adrianna Albelo-Hermida said she grabbed everything she could quickly fit into her car before getting on the road to head to her parents house in Miami Monday afternoon.

“I was just grabbing and going,” Albelo-Hermida said. “I would walk back in and this is something I need to take. I need to take this with me.”

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

She lives in Estero, about 10 minutes away from Fort Meyers, an area in the path of Hurricane Milton.

On Monday morning, she got back-to-back text alerts on her phone to evacuate.

"Packing a bag and not knowing how long you’re going to stay somewhere, that’s definitely really hard,” she said.

She drove three hours in bumper-to-bumper traffic not knowing what things will look like once she gets back.

“I’m definitely relieved I’m with my family, but a part of me is very nervous about what going home is gonna look like going back to Fort Meyers,” she said. "Is my apartment still gonna be there? Is it gonna be underwater?"

Meanwhile, the city of Miami is taking steps to prepare for Milton’s impact.

More than a dozen temporary pump stations have been set up in flood-prone areas.

The county is also opening a shelter at the pavilion at Tamiami Park where doors open Tuesday morning.

“Hopefully everything thing is good, and it’s just a little scare and it’s not anything big but, we shall see,” Albelo-Hermida said.